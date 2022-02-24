Venugopal seeks Jaishankar's intervention to ensure safety of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including around 2,000 students belonging to Kerala, stranded in Ukraine.

"The crisis in Ukraine has blown into a full-fledged war The ramifications thereof have already resulted in the closure of Ukraine's air space, and this is just the beginning of what may unfold further. This has rightfully created huge apprehension among the Indian citizens, including students pursuing education stranded in Ukraine, Venugopal wrote to Jaishankar.

He said that around 2,000 students belonging to Kerala alone are staying back so that they could complete their education without a break but "they have been stranded in the war zone". Many of these students have been posting videos on social media platforms seeking help since after the situation escalated.

"I would urge your kind intervention with the authorities for ensuring the safety of Indian citizens and students in Ukraine. I would also urge you to make alternate evacuation routes for our citizens as Ukraine has closed its airspace," urged Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

Amid the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian embassy in Kiev has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine.



The information was conveyed through an advisory that comes in the backdrop of Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The embassy said the schedule for special flights has been cancelled due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

Soon after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the decision of severing his country's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"Kiev is terminating diplomatic relations with Moscow amid Russia's military operation," the Russian News Agency Sputnik quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Amid Russia's military operations, Ukraine has introduced martial law and urged citizens to remain calm. Ukraine has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety." (ANI)

