Venugopal terms Congress' Speak Up For Farmers campaign as 'loud wake-up call for BJP govt'

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): As Congress on Saturday ran a nationwide online campaign - "Speak Up For farmers" - against the farm legislations passed by the Parliament recently, party's General Secretary KC Venugopal termed it as a "loud wake-up call for the BJP government which working in the interests of a handful of crony capitalists".

Speaking about the campaign, Venugopal said that the massive campaign successfully amplified the voice of millions of farmers protesting against these "black laws" across the country.

"The party today ran a nationwide online campaign-- "Speak Up For Farmers"- against the Central Government's dubiously and undemocratically passed anti farmers legislations. The massive campaign successfully amplified the voice of millions of farmers protesting against these black laws across the country," he said in a press statement.

"It was indeed a loud wake-up call for the BJP government which is hell-bent upon destroying the farmers and farming sector in the country to suit the interests of a handful of crony capitalists," he alleged.

Venugopal further said that over 250 farmers' organisations were protesting against these 'oppressive legislations' across the length and breadth of the country.



Stating the bills aim at "scrapping" of Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and "abolish" the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC), which is undoubtedly going to render a big blow to our farmers who contributed immensely to our economy even during this COVID pandemic period, he alleged that "for the benefit of a handful crony capitalist friends, the Modi government has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy by denying democratic discussions and voting in the Parliament on these bills".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation of farmers by the Modi government."

Tagging a video, he said that after demonetisation, GST and corona, the farmers are being targeted and they are going to be enslaved by the corporates. He also warned the government that "if the farmers come on the street, there will be huge consequences." He further urged the government to withdraw these bills immediately and guarantee MSP to the farmers.

On October 2, Congress will observe "Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas". The party will hold dharnas and marches at all assembly and district headquarters across the country against the farm legislations.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. A third bill relating to amendment in the Essential Commodities Act has also been passed by Parliament.

The Centre has said that the bills provide farmers the freedom to sell their produce everywhere. (ANI)

