VHP extends support to 'non-Hindu' artist, invites her to perform at Kochi's Pavakkulam temple

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad's Kerala unit came out in support of 'Non-Hindu' dancer Mansiya who was denied the opportunity to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple on religious grounds.

Viji Thampy, State President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed her to perform at Kochi's Pavakkulam temple where the VHP office is situated. He alleged that communists in the Koodalmanikyam temple committee created this problem.

"This controversy was deliberately created. Knowing that Mansiya was a Muslim girl, she was invited by the Koodalmanikyam temple committee. Then after her name was published in the notice such a problem was created. This was done by trying to stir up the issue in the middle of the society and increase the rivalry between Hindus and Muslims," said Viji Thampy.



He added, "Bharatanatyam is a Hindu art form. We are inviting Mansiya to the Pavakkulam temple where the state office of the VHP is situated. This temple is also accessible to people of all faiths. But we are not demanding to allow her in Koodalmanikyam temple. Because each temple has its own rituals. Things can be done there according to those customs. If non-Hindus do not have access to the Koodalmanikyam temple, they should not do so. So why was Mansiya invited? Why did the Communists in the temple committee invite them? This is intentional."

The VHP leader said that they tried to create confusion in the Hindu community and intended to violate the custom of the temple. "We do not care about Mansiya's race, religion, or creed. She is a person who has studied temple art. She can perform in a place where the customs allow it," he said. (ANI)





