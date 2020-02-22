VHP questions silence of Muslim leaders, 'secularists' on Waris Pathan's communal remarks

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Saturday questioned the silence of the Muslim and other secular leaders over the controversial statement made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan.

"None of the established leaders, including (Asaduddin) Owaisi, has yet criticised the statement of Waris Pathan. It is befuddling why the Muslim leadership and other secularists, who do not miss any opportunity to make exaggerated comments even on trifles, have maintained silence on this issue. It also raises many questions," Jain said in a statement.

Pathan, at an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on February 19 said that if the 15 crore Muslims of the country take to the streets, it would be enough to bring the 100 crore of the country down on their knees.

Jain said that the same leaders were also silent when there was violence at many places during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but they "made a hue and cry" when the state governments took action against the protesters.

Jain further alleged that in the name of opposing CAA, a conspiracy to repeat 1947 is going on.

"They are trying to destabilise a popular government by firstly trying to create a riot like situation in the entire country and now carrying out an experiment in Shaheen Bagh to create mayhem," he claimed.

"VHP appeals to the Centre as well as state governments to take strong action against people raising such seditious slogans and rabble-rousing speeches," he added.

The Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Pathan over the remarks. (ANI)

