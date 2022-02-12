VHP's Surendra Jain welcomes Dhami's announcement to implement Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, calls it 'important step'

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Soon after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that he would introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the BJP wins the state Assembly polls, Vishva Hindu Parishad Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain extending his support said that it is an important step forward towards fulfilling the poll promise the BJP had made ahead of the 2014 general elections.

In a self-made video, Jain said, "We welcome this announcement by the Chief Minister. The BJP had included this in their manifesto in 2014. Dhami's announcement is an important step forward towards fulfilling that promise."

The VHP leader said that the founding fathers of the Constitution had clarified in Article 44 that it would be the duty of every state to introduce UCC

"Our founding fathers of the Constitution had clarified in Article 44 that it would be the duty of every state to introduce UCC. The Courts of this country have said this time and again. The Central government has also emphasised on the need for the formation of UCC," he said.

Jain said that some "hardliners" would protest against the UCC if it is introduced.



"Some hardliners would protest against it. Does Goa not have Common Civil Code? Do people not accept the same laws for everyone?" he said.

Earlier today, Dhami said in a press conference in Khatima, where he was campaigning, that soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the BJP government will form a panel that will prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code for the state.

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee including stakeholders, jurists, social workers, knowledgeable persons who will prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state," Dhami had said.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar also extended support to Dhami and said that it is the right time to bring in the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Deodhar said, "It is the right time to bring in the Uniform Civil Code, it is already getting too late. When it comes to society, people of all religions and castes practise different religious beliefs. When we come together as a society, there should be one law for everyone. It is the right time, especially when such a big controversy is on in the country on the issue of hijab." (ANI)

