Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu concludes 10-day visit to Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India] August 25 (ANI): After concluding his 10-day visit to Karnataka, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu left Bengaluru from Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the airport.

During his visit to Karnataka, he inaugurated 'Vaccinate India Programme', an initiative of the Sustainable Goals Coordination Centre of the Government of Karnataka in collaboration with Give India Foundation.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Innovation and Development Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru. He celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan with school children from various local schools at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. (ANI)