Vice President Naidu to attend special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Nov 6

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh Tuesday said that Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of the assembly on November 6 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Other dignitaries and eminent personalities have also been invited to attend the special session. This session would be wholly dedicated to mark the historic day, he told media persons after administering the oath to newly elected Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Notably, Ayali won the by-poll from Dakha assembly constituency in Ludhiana district. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of former AAP leader and Supreme Court Lawyer HS Phoolka from the state assembly.

The Speaker administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ayali at his chamber in Punjab Vidhan Sabha here, said an official statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

