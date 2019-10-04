Video of CM Yediyurappa's son-in-law's scuffle with police goes viral

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A video of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's eldest son-in-law, Virupaksha Yamakanamaradi's scuffle with local police in Belagavi has gone viral. The incident occurred outside the circuit house.

According to onlookers, as Virupaksha was leaving the circuit house, the police present there asked him to move slowly to which the former allegedly reacted sharply using abusive words. The cops at the scene shouted back which led to a scuffle.

BJP workers present in the circuit house quickly intervened and pacified both the parties.

The eldest of the sons-in-law, Virupaksha hails from Belagavi and is currently working in Hubli. (ANI)

