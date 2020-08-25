Views should be expressed in party platforms: PL Punia

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia said on Monday that there is the freedom to express views in the party but discussion should be held in the party fora.

"There is the freedom to express views but discussion should be held on party forum, not in the public domain, members expressed concerns over it. Sonia Gandhiji said everyone has to strengthen party together," Punia told ANI after meeting of CWC.

He said members expressed their faith in Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and urged her to continue to lead the party.

He said a session of AICC could be held in six months to elect a new chief.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the letter of 20 party leaders to Sonia Gandhi.

The letter spoke about the need for sweeping reforms including "full time" active leadership, referred to need of institutional collective leadership to guide the party's revival and sought elections to CWC.

The crucial meeting of CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution which authorised Sonia Gandhi to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges faced by the party.

Apart from hailing the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the CWC also lauded the role of party leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has resolutely led the fight against the BJP-led government from the front.

The resolution said CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture.

It said the responsibility of every Congress worker and leader today is to fight the pernicious assault on India's democracy, pluralism and diversity by the Modi Government.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019, by the CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief taking the responsibility for the party's dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

