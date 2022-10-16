Vigilance Bureau arrests ex-Punjab minister for offering Rs 50 lakh bribe

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab arrested former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Bureau.

According to a press note from Vigilance Bureau Punjab, an FIR has been registered against the former minister under section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act on the statement of AIG, Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad, Punjab Manmohan Kumar.

Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab Varinder Kumar said that AIG Manmohan Kumar complained that Arora met him on October 14 and offered him Rs 1 crore for getting favour in a vigilance enquiry registered against him.



The Vigilance Bureau chief further added that the former minister has offered to pay Rs 50 lakh on the next day i.e. October 15 and the balance amount at a later date.

He informed that the AIG has apprised the chief director who has ordered to register a bribery case against Arora. In this case, Arora has been arrested and Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from him.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

