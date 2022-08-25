Vijay Kumar Sinha elected BJP legislative leader in Bihar assembly

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party has elected Vijay Kumar Sinha as legislative party leader in the Bihar Assembly.

Sinha had resigned as Assembly Speaker earlier in the day.

Samrat Choudhary has been elected party leader in the Legislative Council.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal wrote a letter addressed to the assembly Speaker to inform about the decisions. Sinha will be the new leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The Nitish Kumar government won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly earlier in the day. (ANI)