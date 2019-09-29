Vijaya Shanti likely to join BJP; Azharuddin may quit Congress for TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Vijaya Shanti is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin might also quit the Congress party to enter Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), sources said.

Vijaya Shanti is likely to move from Congress to the BJP, sources added.

Her husband, MV Srinivas Prasad said that Shanti is currently shooting and has not taken any decision to join BJP, but there is a proposal in front of her. He added that she may look forward because she was in the BJP earlier for many years.

Rumours are going on that Shanti will soon join BJP.

On the other hand, Azharuddin may also quit Congress and join TRS, sources said.

Sources added that Azharuddin won Hyderabad Cricket Association Presidentship with the help of TRS and its working president KT Rama Rao. Azharuddin also tried to meet Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and is waiting for an appointment. (ANI)

