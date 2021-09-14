Vijayaraghavan slams Congress after KP Anil resigns, says more Congress leaders will leave party

Kochi (Kerela) [India], September 14 (ANI): A Vijayaraghavan, Acting State Secretary of CPIM and LDF Convenor slamming the Congress party on Tuesday said that more Congress leaders would leave the party in protest of the current policy of the Congress and its opportunistic stance.

Kerela Congress leader KP Anil Kumar on Tuesday resigned from the party and has decided to now work with CPIM.

Vijayaraghavan said, "We had earlier said that more Congress leaders would leave the party in protest of the current policy of the Congress and its opportunistic stance. We also expressed hope that more Congress leaders would be ready to quit the party. Anil Kumar himself said that the Congress in Kerala has the mindset of RSS."



"What we are seeing now is a reflection of the weakness and opportunism of the Congress. More and more people will leave Congress and join the Left. This is in recognition of the very clear political stance adopted by the Left. Outside Kerala, we have seen many Congressmen joining the BJP. This is because the Congress leadership is taking a pro-BJP stance. Here the CPIM has taken a very clear stand against the policies of the BJP," he further added.

Vijayaraghavan also said, "The development activities and pro-people governance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala here prove that an alternative policy can be upheld. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is a fusion of opportunist political leadership. "

Commenting on the UDF, Vijayaraghavan said that the collapse of the UDF is accelerating. "Congress is facing a major setback. The UDF will move towards a bigger crisis," he added. (ANI)

