Vijayasai Reddy appointed as YSRCP's parliamentary party chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): V. Vijayasai Reddy was on Wednesday appointed as Y S RC P Parliamentary Party leader.

Y.S R Congress Party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to officially recognize the appointment.

Vijaysai Reddy is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP bagged 22 out of the state's 25 seats with the rest three going to the TDP.

Earlier in the day, Former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam has been appointed the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Reddy. An order regarding his appointment was issued by Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam on Tuesday. (ANI)

