Vijayvargiya attacks Digvijaya over rape remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's controversial statement on people who wear saffron clothes, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that his comment has shown how the grand-old-party leaders behave with venerable saints.

"Condemnable and bad behaviour! We get to know about Congress' attitude towards the nation looking at how their leaders behave towards our venerable saints who are conductors and protectors of the culture. Kamal Nath sits beside saints and shows his shoes and Digvijaya sees people in Bhagwa as rapist," he tweeted.

The Congress leader came under fire after he said that "people are wearing saffron clothes and raping".

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them," he said at a public meeting. (ANI)