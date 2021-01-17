Vijayvargiya attacks Trinamool Congress, alleges 'loot' of COVID-19 vaccines sent by Centre

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): As vaccination drive against COVID-19 began in the country on Saturday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal saying that the Centre had sent free vaccines for corona warriors but "TMC MLAs and goons got forcefully vaccinated" and "Mamataji is claiming that Modiji has sent fewer vaccines".

"There has been a loot of coronavirus vaccines! Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent free COVID-19 vaccine for corona warriors, health workers and frontline workers. But in West Bengal, TMC MLAs and goons forcefully got vaccinated. Mamataji is claiming that Modiji has sent fewer vaccines. Shame on Mamataji!" Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.



Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central Government had supplied "inadequate doses" of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

She requested the Central Government to provide adequate COVID-19 vaccines not only for the frontline workers but also for all the people in West Bengal and expressed willingness to bear the cost.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today through video conferencing. In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services workers, will receive the vaccine. (ANI)

