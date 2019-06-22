Vijayvargiya compares Mamata with Imran Khan for boycotting 'Yoga Day'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): BJP General Secretary">BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday equated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Pakistani's Prime Minister Imran Khan, contending that they both did not perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga.

"Even when the whole world celebrated the Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Prime Minister of Pakistan," said Vijayvargiya.

On the matter of "One Nation, One Election," the BJP general secretary requested the people of the nation to rise above the politics to support the idea.

He further said that according to a survey conducted in England, Prime Minister Modi is one of the most powerful men in the world.

Vijayvargiya also called Congress president Rahul Gandhi "mentally unsound" for courting controversy by sharing a picture of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post. (ANI)