Vijayvargiya hits out at Mamata over her statement on CAA, NRC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her statement that she has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he wants to do the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and CAA, then he will have to do it over her body.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "I think nothing has been discussed with the Prime Minister regarding this. However, if Mamata Banerjee has said this then this is a filmy dialogue and the country is not run on filmy dialogues."

"To run the country we have the Constitution, and everyone has to follow the law," he said.

When asked about Congress party bringing resolution against the CAA in the Congress-ruled states, he said, "the Centre has rights over issuing passport, visa and giving citizenship. When a bill is passed in both houses then the state governments are answerable to work according to that."

"The Congress party should understand the democratic values and support the bill passed in the Parliament," he added.

Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had stated that she has informed him that if he wants to do the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and CAA, then he will have to do it over her body.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

