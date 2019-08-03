Vijender Gupta moves HC over non-nomination of BJP MLAs in corporations

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the state government's notification to nominate ruling party MLAs for a second consecutive time and the non-nomination of BJP MLAs in municipal corporations.

The petition said that the repetition of MLAs' nomination is against the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Calling the notification as arbitrary and ultra vires, the petition states: "The Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly is empowered as per the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to nominate MLAs representing constituencies as Councilors by rotation every year."

"And the Speaker while nominating the Municipal Councilors by rotation every year, shall ensure that all the members of Legislative Assembly, irrespective of the political party, shall be given an opportunity to represent in the Corporation at least once during the duration of the Corporation," the petition said.

Gupta, in his petition filed through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey, has alleged that the Speaker did not nominate even a single Opposition MLA as member of any of the Municipal Corporations.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Speaker has been repeating the same members every year, which is in violation of the Constitution and the Act.

In a notification on July 12, the Speaker nominated 13 MLAs to represent the three Municipal Corporations. (ANI)

