Vijendra Gupta suspended for using unparliamentary language in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi [India] Aug 23 (ANI): The high voltage drama in Delhi Assembly began today with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijendra Gupta being suspended for using unparliamentary language for the entire session.

The ruckus had started in the house after BJP MLA OP Sharma wanted a motion of thanks on the removal of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also marshalled out for a day for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan walked out of the assembly in protest.

After the suspension, Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Jagdish Pradhan sat on a dharna outside the chamber of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vijender Gupta said that Kejriwal got him suspended for the entire session for wanting to bring a resolution in the Assembly to congratulate all Indians on the abrogation of Article - 370. (ANI)

