Visuals from the protest outside BK Hospital over Vikas Chaudhary's murder in Faridabad. (Photo: ANI)
Visuals from the protest outside BK Hospital over Vikas Chaudhary's murder in Faridabad. (Photo: ANI)

Vikas Chaudhary murder: Cong workers stage protest outside BK Hospital

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:25 IST

Faridabad (Haryana)[India], June 28 (ANI): Congress workers on Friday staged a protest outside BK Hospital here, where the body of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead, is kept.
While carrying placards condemning the Congress spokesperson's murder, the protesters chanted slogans demanding justice.
Chaudhary was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning while he was travelling in his car.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and other leaders condemned the killing and attacked the Khattar government, alleging that there is a complete failure of law and order in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:48 IST

Lucknow: Amit Shah to inaugurate second groundbreaking ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 27 will inaugurate the two-day second groundbreaking ceremony, which will see a launch of 222 projects worth Rs. 70.000 crores.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:41 IST

Bulandshahr violence: 44 accused to be charged with sedition

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshaer on December 3 last year, which claimed two lives, including that of a cop.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:32 IST

Narasimha Rao sidelined by Congress to keep focus on Gandhis,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Congress sidelined PV Narsimha Rao to keep the focus on the Nehru-Gandhi family , said his grandson on Friday and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for ignoring the former prime minister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:30 IST

3 held for forcing Mumbai cabbie to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Mumbai police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly beating a Muslim cab driver on Thursday for not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:26 IST

Delhi: BJP worker, son shot at by relative over property dispute

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): A BJP worker and her son were shot at allegedly by their relatives following an altercation over a property dispute in Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi on early Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:19 IST

AIADMK govt acted on water crisis after we raised issue: Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Friday asserted that the AIADMK government acted on the water crisis prevailing in the state after his party raised its voice on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:17 IST

AP CM Jagan, ex-Union Minister Dattatreya pay tributes to Vijaya Nirmala

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya paid floral tributes to noted Telugu film actor and director Vijaya Nirmala here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:15 IST

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran moves adjournment motion notice in LS over...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:05 IST

Gujarat: Woman, paramour thrashed for having affair, husband arrested

Dahod (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): A man and woman in Dahod were beaten up by a group of villagers, including her husband, allegedly because they were having an affair.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:02 IST

Arms, ammunitions recovered from Naxal camp in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Arms and ammunition have been recovered by security forces after an encounter broke out with Naxals here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:00 IST

Rainfall leads to waterlogging in Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Mumbai led to waterlogging and flooding in some isolated areas such as Dharavi and Western Express Highway, with scores of commuters stranded on these waterlogged roads due to heavy traffic congestion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:59 IST

Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced to life imprisonment for rape,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): In the first judgment of its kind, a 17-year-old juvenile has been sentenced to life imprisonment over his involvement in the gruesome rape and murder of a 10-year-old boy in Hyderabad.

Read More
iocl