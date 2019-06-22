Village stay programme: Kumaraswamy postpones visit to Afzalpur due to heavy rains

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday stayed put at Chandraki village in Yadgir as his visit to Herur (B) village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district was postponed due to heavy rains.

Kumaraswamy, who is on a 'Grama Vaastavya' or 'village stay programme', spent the night at the Government Higher Primary School in Chandraki along with other ministers. He was seen sleeping on the floor.

The Chief Minister, who reached Chandraki village on Friday morning, interacted with villagers, farmers and school students. He also held a press conference, where he denied reports that he was enjoying a 5-star treatment in the village and said that he was "ready to sleep on the road".

Reviving his 2006 rural outreach programme, Kumaraswamy had said he wanted to conduct at least two to four village stay tours every month.

"I want to do a minimum of two to four 'Grama Vaastavya' every month," he had told ANI before kick-starting his tour. (ANI)

