Vinoba Bhave, Vivekananda have lot to teach the entire humanity: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered two "great men" ---Acharya Vinoba Bhave, an Indian advocate of non-violence and human rights and Swami Vivekananda, a religious philosopher.

"Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago. These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity," the Prime Minister tweeted today.

Bhave is best known for starting the 'Bhoodan' (gift of land) movement in India. Today is his 125th Birth Anniversary.

While on this day in 1893, Vivekananda delivered a speech at the World Parliament of Religions. He is believed to have introduced the concepts and ideals of the Vedanta to the Western world.

Pointing towards Bhave's association with Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, "In 1918 Bapu wrote about Acharya Vinoba Bhave- "I do not know in what terms to praise you. Your love and your character fascinate me and so also your self-examination. I am not fit to measure your worth."Pranams to the venerable Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his 125th Jayanti."

"Acharya Vinoba Bhave was one of the most devout followers of Mahatma Gandhi. He placed great emphasis on social empowerment and education. His passion towards Gau Seva was exemplary. He endeared himself to several people due to his humility and simplicity," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister also remembered Vivekananda's address made in 1893 and urged youngsters to read it. "Swami Vivekananda's address in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India's ethos and the values that are an integral part of our land. I urge youngsters to read the text of his address," he said and shared the text of the speech made by Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the messages of "jai jagat" and "universal brotherhood" could have saved the world from the gruesome terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

"The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of Jai Jagat given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. (ANI)