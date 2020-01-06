Violence in JNU perpetrated by cowards backed by ruling party, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) yesterday was perpetrated by cowards backed by the ruling party.

"I condemn this violence perpetrated by those cowards who are definitely backed by the ruling party. There is no doubt these people were given the green signal by the powers that be. They had covered their faces in a cowardly way and were allowed to enter JNU with rods and sticks. The worst part is that there is a video that shows Police allowed them safe passage. They caused grievous injuries to the students," Owaisi told ANI.

"This is a central university in the national capital. It is for the government to decide what is the message they are sending to the whole world. This cannot be allowed and has to be condemned. These students are tomorrow going to lead the nation. What was the government doing? I hope the government will arrest all of those perpetrators and strict punishment is meted out to them," he added.

Earlier addressing a gathering in the city, Owaisi said that AIMIM will conduct a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 25.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

