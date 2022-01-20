VIP chief Mukesh Sahani bashes BJP, asks if Bihar gets any benefit from 'double engine' government

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its alliance partner Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Thursday asked if Bihar gets any benefit of "double engine" government.

Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) from Bihar, mainly a party of the fishermen community, is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has one Minister in the Bihar Cabinet. It is going to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Yogi Ji may go to temple, math or forest and even come to power or not, it does not matter to us at all. We believe in our work. We have our good wishes for Yogi Ji. But we are fighting elections in Uttar Pradesh on our own. VIP will contest on 165 seats," said Mukesh Sahani.

"We are part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet and support his decisions. we have also met the Prime Minister regarding caste census and kept our point that caste census should happen. What benefit of double engine government did Bihar get? What is the benefit people of Bihar get from the central government?" he said.



On the byelection of a seat, Sahani said the VIP will field its candidate as an NDA candidate. "If some have issues can field their candidate," he said.

Sahni had earlier claimed that in the 157 Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh, there are a good number of voters belonging to the fishermen community.



VIP has its influence in areas of Bihar which are very close to the border districts of Uttar Pradesh mainly Mahrajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Balia and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

