VIP no more with NDA in Bihar, says State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday slammed Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani for the language used by him for central BJP leaders saying that "he is no more with NDA" in Bihar.

VIP is part of the BJP-Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaiswal said that all three VIP MLAs who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party were given seats from the VIP party in the 2020 Assembly election in Bihar and if any MLA of NDA speaks like this, it is not acceptable to BJP.

The three MLAs who quit the VIP and joined the BJP are Raju Singh, Mishri Lal Yadav, and Swarna Singh.

These remarks came after VIP chief Mukesh Sahani accused Bihar BJP leader and said that there was a conspiracy to break him from the very beginning. The VIP president also said that Sanjay Jaiswal had no knowledge of the VIP-BJP alliance and has lied a lot.

"The languages VIP chief speaks against our top leadership is against coalition dharma. Efforts were made to convince him but the kind of language he used did not belong to NDA ally," Bihar BJP chief said.

Further, the Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah constituency, Sanjay Jaiswal said that the conversation between VIP and Bihar BJP chief had already ended when the VIP filed nomination against the BJP candidate in bypolls for Bochaha Assembly seat.

Recently, BJP also announced to field its candidate from the Bochaha assembly seat in the by-election to be held next month. The seat fell vacant after the serving legislator Musafir Paswan's death last year.

It is obvious that you will not remain in NDA and will fight against us as well. He has become a victim of RJD's conspiracy. His son had already decided to go to RJD," he added.

When asked that BJP demanded his resignation from the Bihar cabinet, Jaiswal stated that this is Chief Minister's prerogative and he has no role in the matter.

"Such a person who has lost the election twice, despite that he made a minister in Bihar NDA govt. As soon as the VIP party filed the nomination against our candidate, I received a call from several MLAs. They expressed their desires and they quit the party," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sahani refused to resign from the post of Bihar cabinet minister stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to take a decision on it and he will abide by his orders. (ANI)