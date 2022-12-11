Virendra Sachdeva made Delhi BJP acting chief

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) acting president Virendra Sachdeva, who took charge on Sunday, said he will make all efforts to help the party win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the 2024 general elections.

"I thank the national leadership for giving a chance to a small worker like me. We will work together for strengthening the party. For the 2024 elections, we will make all efforts to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva has been made the working president of Delhi BJP after Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday as Delhi BJP chief. He left his post after the BJP's defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

After his resignation, Gupta said that he took moral responsibility for the defeat in the MCD elections.



"The party did not get the results as expected, in the MCD elections. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president," Adesh Gupta told ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections, winning 134 of the total 250 wards.

The BJP finished a close second, tallying over 100 seats. The win saw the AAP unseating the BJP from the helm at MCD after a 15-year rule.

The Congress only managed to win 9 wards, it worst-ever haul in the Delhi civic polls. Three more seats went to Independents.

The polls were held on December 4, with an overall voter turnout of about 50 per cent. (ANI)

