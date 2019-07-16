Visit Jharkhand's Baidyanath Dham for Shravani Mela, urges CM Raghubar Das

Ranchi [Jharkhand], July 16 (ANI): Raghubar Das, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, on Tuesday urged people to visit his state for the 'Shravani Mela' which will on July 17.

"Shravani Mela begins from July 17, we have made available all the facilities for devotees coming from across the country. I appeal to everyone to visit Jharkhand," Das told ANI.

The annual month-long mela is scheduled to be held from July 17 to August 15. Devotees from different states visit Deoghar to pray at Baba Baidyanath Temple.

The temple, also known as Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the most sacred abodes of Shiva.

During the festival, devotees collect Gangajal at Sultanganj and offer it to Baba Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlingam in Deoghar.

According to an estimate, nearly one lakh worshippers visit the temple daily during the Shravani Mela. Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements and have stepped up security for the festival. (ANI)

