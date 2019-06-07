Visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka indicates importance India attaches to 'Neighbourhood First' policy: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his visit to the two countries indicate the importance that India attaches to the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"I would be visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka on 8th and 9th June. These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours," Modi said in a tweet.

He also thanked the Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih for inviting him to the Maldives.

"I thank President @ibusolih for inviting me to the Republic of Maldives. I also had the opportunity to be a part of the inauguration ceremony in November 2018. India views the Maldives as a valued partner with whom we share deep bonds of history and culture," the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka in the aftermath of "horrific terror attacks on Easter", the Prime Minister said, "The people of India stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, who suffered great agony and destruction in the wake of the horrific terror attacks on Easter. We fully support Sri Lanka in the fight against terror."

The Maldives is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "historic" bilateral visit, his first after coming to power for a second consecutive term.

The visit is in tune with the 'India first policy' of Male and 'Neighbourhood First' policy of New Delhi. The streets in Male are lined up flags of India and Maldives, to welcome PM Modi and his delegation.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in the island nation on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit.

"It is a very historic visit. It will allow us to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. All preparation is in place. It is a big honour for us as the visit has been given the status of a state visit, " Ambassador of India to Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, told ANI.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the Maldives Parliament.

"This is only the second time that any foreign leader will address the Majlis (Maldives Parliament)," Sunjay Sudhir said.

Last Month, the Maldivian Parliament unanimously passed a resolution for inviting Modi to address the House during his visit. (ANI)