Voice of youth is being suppressed, says Mehbooba Mufli after PDP youth convention cancelled

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 12 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday attacked the Jammu and Kashmir administration for stopping PDP from organizing a youth convention in Srinagar and said the voice of youth in Kashmir is being suppressed.

"Youth is suffering the most. UAPA, PSA cases are being filed against the youth of Kashmir. Voice of Youth is being muzzled here," said Mufti.

"Be it National Conference, Congress or Apni party everyone is holding Youth convention but only PDP has been stopped because we want to show the real picture of Kashmir," said Mufti.

"Jammu and Kashmir administration didn't permit us to conduct a youth interaction on the pretext of COVID-19 (protocols). Why is COVID-19 (protocol restrictions) applicable only to us and not other parties?" she added.

"Thousands of youth who had come for the convention were not only stopped but beaten up, their clothes were torn," she alleged.

"The youth convention was to be held at Mehbooba Mufti's residence. We were fully prepared for the convention. 1000 youths were called today for the convention. All roads leading to the Mufti's residence were sealed by the police. We also tried to hold it at headquarters but the office was also sealed by the administration. They are taking away our democratic rights," said Bashir Mir, Srinagar district chief, PDP

The convention of the youth wing of the party was scheduled to take place at Mufti's 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar Road.(ANI)