Vote for BJP if Delhi has to be saved from becoming 'Islamic state': Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday urged people to vote for BJP to save Delhi from becoming an "Islamic state".

"Shaheen Bagh supporters have come out to vote for Kejriwal. My appeal to the people of Delhi is that if Shaheen Bagh has to be stopped... if Delhi has to be saved from becoming an Islamic state, then go out and vote for the BJP," Singh tweeted.

The polling for 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. The Congress failed to open its account. (ANI)