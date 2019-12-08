Vote for 'Lotus' to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): In an apparent reference to the opposition in poll-bound Jharkhand, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday asked people to vote for the 'Lotus' to ensure that the dynasts do not come back to power in the state.

'Lotus' is the party symbol of the BJP, presently ruling in the poll-bound Jharkhand.

Irani was addressing a public rally here and sought votes for BJP candidate Samri Lal contesting from the Kanke Assembly constituency.

"I urge you to ask the other parties where they were when you faced problems. Vote for the 'Lotus' to ensure that the dynasts do not come back to power and the prosperity of the region increases manifold," Irani said.

She added, "The Vidhan Sabha elections will not just decide the future of Samri Lal but also your future...our candidate is known for our good Samaritan works and is known as a social worker, on December 12 participate in the festival of democracy to ensure your own and your region's prosperity."

Polling for the Kanke Assembly seat will be conducted on December 12, in the third of the five-phased elections which are underway in Jharkhand.

Citing the good work done by the Centre she said, "More than 32 lakh mothers in Jharkhand alone have received a gas cylinder free of cost under the Ujjwala Yojana. All their families too benefitted from having smoke-free kitchens in their midst."

She also stated that lakhs of families had benefitted from the ambitious Ayushman Bharat Yojna by getting free healthcare and the construction of toilets in houses under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

