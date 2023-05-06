Voters must show money power is defeated in front of people's power: CM Bommai ahead of Karnataka polls

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday appealed voters to show that money power is defeated in front of the people's power.

"The people of Kalghatgi will not sell their votes for money; for this reason, there has been a confirmation between the people's power and the money power. The voters must show that the money power is defeated in front of the people's power on May 10," said CM Bommai on Friday.

Speaking after campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nagaraj Chabbi here, the CM said that he has travelled across the state and the election has now reached the final stage.

"The people of this constituency must be protected and the BJP MLA has done this in the last five years. This segment has to face development in the coming days and for this reason, the national leaders have given a ticket to a person from another party. After finalising Chabbi's name, all other ticket aspirants are working unitedly," Bommai remarked.

Bommai said the reason behind a tremendous response for the BJP was due to the appeasement, corruption, farmers' suicide, travails of farmers and neglect of the working class by the previous Congress Government.

"The rice given by the Siddaramaiah government was supplied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ration has been given since independence but Siddaramaiah was claiming of giving it to the poor for the first time," Bommai said.

Bommai also stated the Congress manifesto spoke about banning Bajrang Dal along with PFI but the state has no right to ban it as the organisation is all India.



The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai on Friday held a road show and public meeting in the Varuna constituency of Mysore district.

Bommai campaigned for BJP candidate V Somanna.

Speaking after holding the roadshow in support of Varuna BJP candidate V Somanna and T Narasipur candidate Dr Revanna on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai said the atmosphere in Varuna constituency is quite colourful as farmers, youths and women have decided to elect Somamna as their representative.

Notably, Varuna's seat is represented by Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Further, T Narasipur assembly constituency is represented by Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLA Ashvin Kumar M.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes are scheduled for May 13. (ANI)

