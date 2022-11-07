Voters put their stamp on Yogi govt's good governance in UP: BJP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): In Gola Gokarnnath assembly bye-election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP candidate Aman Giri defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari by a margin of 34,298 votes.

Former MLA Arvind Giri's son Aman got 12,4810 votes and SP candidate Vinay Tiwari got 90,512 votes. Out of 2,23,352 votes, 55.88 per cent voters gave their support to Aman Giri.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had won the seat by 29,294 votes, while in the by-elections this figure increased to 34,298.



According to BJP statement, voters seal on the confidence in the Yogi government increased with every round.

"Gola Gokarnnath has put a stamp of hope on Yogi Adityanath's good governance. Yogi's victory figures increased with every round," said UP BJP statement.

This seat of Gola Gokarnath was with the SP from 1996 to 2012. Arvind Giri was MLA from SP here till 2007. In 2012, Vinay Tiwari won here from SP, but in 2017 when the lotus blossomed, Arvind Giri became MLA from BJP here.

"After this, the public's stamp on the good governance of Yogi Adityanath continued. As a result, in the 2017, 2022 assembly and 2022 by-elections, the lotus flower scored a hat-trick here," added the statement.

Assembly bye-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

