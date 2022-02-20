Voters will give befitting reply to those dreaming of dividing Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to those dreaming of dividing the state.

He exercised his franchise at polling booth number 126-128 in Panjkosi, Assembly constituency Abohar, district Fazilka.



"I am confident that the voters of Punjab will give a befitting reply to those dreaming of dividing and ruling in Punjab," Jakhar told ANI.



Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.

The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

