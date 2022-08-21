Voting for Asansol municipal bypoll begins amid heavy security

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): The voting for Asansol municipal bypolls in West Bengal started amid heavy security on Sunday.

In the parliamentary constituency bypoll in Asansol, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha registered a landslide victory on April 16 by securing 6,56,358 votes.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won both Asansol parliamentary and Ballygunge Assembly seats by-elections held in April year. In Ballygunge, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypolls securing 51,199 votes. (ANI)