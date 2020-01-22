Voting for Telangana municipal polls underway

Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Voting for urban local body polls began in the State on Wednesday morning.

At Bhongiri in Yadadri District, Collector Anita Ramchandrana was seen standing in a queue to cast her vote.

Similarly in Vikarabad and Bhongir, people queued up to cast their votes.

The polling is underway for 120 Municipalities and 9 Municipal Corporations in the State. (ANI)