"Voting for Tipra Motha is like voting for Communists:" Amit Shah

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the rule of 'cadre' and brought the rule of the 'Constitution' in the state of Tripura.

While addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', here in Agartala, Amit Shah said, "The Congress, Communists and Motha are all together. While the first two are in coalition publicly, Motha is in alliance with them 'under the table'. Tipra Motha wants to bring back Communist rule."

"So, if the vote is given to Motha or Congress, it will be a vote to the Communists. So, if you want development and peace, press the 'lotus' button," he added.

Shah said that the largest vaccination drive was carried out in the country under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Earlier, for every petty job, whether ration card or cheap grains, people had to go to the cadre of the Communist party. Our government has ended the rule of cadre and brought the rule of Constitution," he said.

Further attacking the two parties, Amit Shah said that Congress and the Communist party ruled Tripura for 50 years but didn't do development in the state.



"Once Tripura was famous for drugs, human trafficking, Bangladeshi infiltration, corruption and atrocities towards Adivasis. Under BJP rule, roads are being built, people are getting drinking water, organic farming and mainly Adivasis are enjoying their rights," he said.

The Home Minister said that the state is progressing under the slogan of 'HIRA' - Highway, Internet, Railway, Airport, given by PM Modi.

"4,000 people were killed in Tripura during CPI(M) rule and violence was all over the state. BJP made the Bru-Reang agreement and brought development here. In these five years, BJP has brought peace, and in the next five years, BJP will work towards making Tripura the best state in the Northeast," Amit Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also addressed the event, saying that the country can't develop until there is development in North East.

"In 35 years of the Left government rule, 69 people were murdered in the south district only. Today, they are again trying to come to the government. We are doing the work at a fast pace. Until there is no development in North East, the country will not develop," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP is preparing itself to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five assembly seats.

For the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state, which are slated to be held on February 17, the BJP has fielded 55 candidates. The results will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

