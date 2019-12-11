Voting underway over CAB amendments in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Voting is currently underway on 14 amendments moved by members to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.

The House earlier negated a motion for sending the Bill to a select committee of the Parliament for review. Ninty-nine members voted for sending the bill to the select committee, while 124 opted for 'NOES' during the voting.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Home Miniter Amit Shah said that Bill has been brought to rectify a historic blunder -- the partition -- and give a dignified life to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled religious persecution and settled in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)