VP Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family members offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple here on Tuesday morning.

TTD priests accorded a traditional welcome to the Vice President and his family members on their arrival at the main entrance of the holy shrine.

Speaking to media after being led into sanctum sanctorum, Naidu said, "I offered prayers to Universal Lord Venkateswara so that he bestows me with enough power and strength to offer service to my nation."

Special cultural and literary programs have also been arranged for him. After having lunch with general devotees, Naidu will attend an open musical program in the evening. "After darshanam, my family and I will go to Dharmagiri Vedapathashala and later render service at Annaprasada Bhavanam today. In the evening we will take part in Nada Neeraajanam (open musical program)," Naidu said.

The vice -president is on a three-day visit to Tirumala. The VIP dignitary who reached Tirumala along with his family members on Monday evening had darshanam of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday. He will return to the national capital tomorrow (June 5) morning. (ANI)