VP Venkaiah Naidu, Sonia Gandhi congratulate Kejriwal on AAP's victory

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and congratulated him over his party's victory in Delhi assembly elections.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan.

The party galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. Rest of the eight seats went to the BJP while the Congress drew a blank, just like 2015. (ANI)