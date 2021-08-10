W Bengal BJP Gen Secy alleges attack by workers of "ultimate barbaric political party" TMC

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu on Tuesday claimed that he was attacked in Khardha by TMC workers when he had arrived to pay tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Shyamsunder ferry terminal.

Terming the state's ruling party as "ultimate barbaric political party," Basu said that TMC workers surrounded him and waved black flags and also pushed him away from the statue and snatched and destroyed the wreath that he had brought to offer as tribute.

After this, he said the BJP workers who had accompanied Basu engaged with the TMC group and there was an altercation.

"I had come to lay a wreath at the statue of Rabindranath Tagore at Shyamsunder ferry terminal in Khardha. But before the wreath-laying, TMC activists surrounded me and started protesting. They were showing black flags. I was pushed away. TMC workers tore up the garland following which quarrels and fights started between the party workers accompanying me and the TMC workers," said Basu while speaking to reporters here today.



He further said, "What sort of TMC rudeness is this? Did they not want me to put a garland around his neck? That is why I have started a movement to save West Bengal. TMC is an ultimate barbaric political party. Today we could have caused unrest if we wanted. But we did not because I had come to lay a wreath at the statue of Rabindranath Tagore. We have cleaned the statues of great men. But they did not allow us to garland the statue of Tagore. They snatched the garland. The more the TMC indulges in such acts, the more people will get to know their reality".

Commenting on the incident, TMC's Kharadha youth wing president Dibyendu Chowdhury said that they will not allow any BJP program to be held in Khardha.

"Kharadha is a very quiet area. They have come to disturb the peace of the area," he added.

This comes a day after BJP worker Gauranga Sarkar alleged that he was attacked by "TMC miscreants" in the Kankinara Madral area of Bhatpara Municipality last night.

Sarkar had said that he had lodged a complaint with the Bhatpara police station in this regard. He alleged that this is the fourth such incident in the area after assembly polls. However, TMC denied the allegations. (ANI)

