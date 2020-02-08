Wait for 'exact polls', exit polls can be wrong: Javadekar on Delhi elections

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Brushing aside exit polls that project Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as retaining power in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said his party will wait for the "exact polls" and stressed that the BJP will come to power.

"There will be a huge difference in exit polls and the final results. We will wait for exact polls. Exit polls had failed in May elections (17th Lok Sabha polls) as well," Javadekar told ANI.

"We have seen ground reality and we have got a good response. We will come into power on February 11," he added.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari too has said that exit poll results would be proven wrong.

As Delhi elections concluded this evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.



The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.



The ABP News-C Voter poll predicted that AAP will get 49-63 seats and the BJP 5-19 seats. According to the poll, the Congress could win 0-4 seats.



The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero exit poll predicted that AAP would win 54 seats, BJP 15 seats and Congress one seat.



The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to BJP and 0-1 seat for the Congress.



The AAP had registered a landslide victory in 2015 elections getting 67 of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had failed to open its account. (ANI)

