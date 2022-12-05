'Wait till Dec 8': Outgoing Himachal CM on exit-poll projections

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Reacting to the exit-poll projections for Himachal Pradesh, outgoing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that though many pollsters have predicted a return of the BJP in the state, the people should wait for the final outcome on December 8.

"Many polls">exit polls are showing that the BJP is forming government again in Himachal while some others are predicting a neck-to-neck fight in a few segments. We should wait till December 8 for the final outcome. According to our analysis, there is a very good possibility of the BJP forming the government with a comfortable majority," Thakur added.

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat was silent on his party's prospects in the hill-state but exuded confidence of the Congress winning about 40 seats in Gujarat saying that the people of the state have voted in favour of the Congress.

"Looking at the general public mood, I personally feel the voters in Gujarat are in favour of the Congress. We did change our tactic while campaigning for the polls. I can say that we are winning about 40 seats," said Rawat.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, "The BJP and the people of Gujarat have decided to create history. Our relationship has remained strong for 27 years and will only get stronger in the coming days. This will not be a victory for power but to reaffirm our relationship with the people of Gujarat."

On the exit-poll projections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the former Uttarakhand CM said the civic polls were fought on local issues and the Congress will improve its standing in the national capital.

"The MCD election was fought on local issues. I think the Congress will come up with an improved showing in the civic polls," he said.

The Congress candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar constituency, Arjun Modhwadia, voiced optimism about winning the majority of seats in the state, saying that while the BJP won the 2017 polls, the Congress ran it close in 99 seats.

"Exit polls had predicted the clean sweep for the BJP in 2017 but we ran the BJP close in 99 seats. People don't always tell the truth on camera here in Gujarat as they are afraid," he said.

Most polls">exit polls on Monday predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat while the fight for Himachal is predicted to be tougher for the saffron camp. However, most pollsters have put the party in the lead in the hill-state.

Some polls">exit polls even went to the extent of saying that the BJP was course for a handsome win in Gujarat and could even set a record in terms of the seats they are projected to win. They also predicted that the AAP will open its account in the Gujarat Assembly, finishing third behind the BJP and the Congress. (ANI)