Waiting for the final results of Jharkhand polls: CM Das

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): As official EC trends indicate a majority win for the Congress-JMM alliance, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said he will wait for the final results to come in and said that BJP will accept the mandate.

"I am hopeful that the result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people's mandate," he said.

Das, who is the BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East seat, was trailing behind party rebel and independent candidate Saryu Rai by over 7,500 votes.

Meanwhile, as per EC trends, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 44 seats. While JMM is ahead on 29 seats, Congress and RJD are leading on 14 and one seats, respectively.

The BJP has won two seats and is leading on 25.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

