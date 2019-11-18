Want PM to come up with new law to clean air: Cong MP Gogoi on Air Pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): As the winter session of the Parliament began on Monday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament premises against rising air pollution levels. He said that he wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a new law that would help deal with air pollution.

Gogoi wore an anti-pollution mask and held a picture that compared healthy lungs with the lungs of a non-smoker in a polluted city.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "I want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a new law for cleaning the air because the current law is from 1981 and it is an outdated law. It is not doing enough to lower air pollution in the country."

"Today, the way air pollution is increasing it is affecting children. It is not only an environmental issue but also a health issue. It is a national issue," he said.

The Congress MP said, "We want that in the winter session of the parliament, discussions should be held on air pollution."

"In the coming days, I will meet the Speaker and discuss this issue with him," he added. (ANI)

