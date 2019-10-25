Independent MLA-elect Nayanpal Rawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Independent MLA-elect Nayanpal Rawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Want to be 'adjusted' in Haryana govt, says Independent MLA-elect supporting BJP

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Hours after extending his support to BJP, Independent MLA-elect Nayanpal Rawat on Friday expressed his desire to be "adjusted" in the new government in Haryana.
Rawat, who has been elected from Prithla, said he was "ambitious" and want the BJP government, if formed, "adjust him somewhere".
"It's the right of the Chief Minister and the party leadership to make someone a minister. Everyone has ambitions. I have ambitions and willpower. I wish that I get adjusted somewhere so that the development of people in my area is done in a proper manner," Rawat told ANI here.
Earlier today, Rawat met BJP working president JP Nadda and extended his support to the party in the state. "I extend my support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I have met JP Nadda Ji," he said.
This comes amid BJP's attempt to retain Haryana with the support of Independent MLA-elects as it fell short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member Assembly.
BJP won 40, seven less than its tally in the 2014 elections, whereas Congress bagged 31 seats in the state. Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) secured 10 and Independents registered victory in seven seats in the state which voted on October 21. (ANI)

