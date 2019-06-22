Wanted in rape case, absconding BSP MP surrenders in court, gets judicial custody

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): A Varanasi court on Saturday sent BSP MP Atul Rai to 14-days judicial custody for questioning in connection with a rape case.

Earlier today, Rai, an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghoshi Parliamentary constituency">Ghoshi Parliamentary constituency, had surrendered before the court.

He was absconding since the last one month. He has yet not taken the oath in the Lok Sabha. As per the rules, if an MP fails to take an oath in the Lower House within 60 days, his membership stands cancelled.

Following a complaint filed by the victim alleging sexual assault, an FIR was registered against Rai on May 1.

He then moved a plea in the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected on May 8.

On May 27, the Supreme Court had also dismissed a petition filed by him seeking protection from arrest. (ANI)

