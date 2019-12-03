Was a reason behind Indira Gandhi's assassination, says GVL in RS; Shah requests Chair to expunge remarks after Cong objects

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday said that there was "a reason" behind former Prime Miniter Indira Gandhi's assassination, drawing strong objections from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"Shri Mati Indira Gandhi died in very very shocking circumstances. All of us, across party lines, express grief on it (the killing). She was killed by extremists and there was a reason for it," the BJP lawmaker said while speaking on the SPG Bill in the House.

Opposition MPs including Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jairam Ramesh took exception to Rao's comment.

"What was the reason behind Mahatma Gandhi's killing," a visibly angry Azad retorted.

To this, Jairam Ramesh asked Home Minister Amit Shah to give a clarification on the comment. "Let the Home Minister clarify," he said.

On this, Amit Shah asked the Deputy Chairman to expunge the comment of Rao.

"He said there was a reason behind it (the killing). He did not justify it. However, I request you to remove it from the records," Shah asked the chair.

After Shah's clarification, Rao said: "I condemned the incident but they did not listen to me. I never really intended that."

The SPG Bill has been amended to provide proximate security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was later passed in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on November 27.

During the debate, Rao said that no member of the Gandhi family ever faced any threat from any terrorist organisation.

"The SPG Bill is to provide security against the terrorist threat. You (Congress) seem to be sympathising with many of them. They are taking your name, saying Congres is speaking their language. But no member of the family ever faced any threat from 'jihadi' terrorist organisation, which poses a threat to this country," he said. (ANI)

