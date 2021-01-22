Was troubled and mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee after resigning from Mamata's cabinet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as West Bengal Forest Minister from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Friday said he was "troubled" and "mentally hurt".

"I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and hence I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Rajib Banerjee said while speaking to the media.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted the resignation of Rajib Banerjee who stepped down as Forest Minister of the state.

"I went to CM residence and submitted my resignation letter to her and she took my resignation letter herself. During our conversation, I thanked her for the opportunity she gave to me. I will always remain thankful to her. People of the state will decide on how much I could work for them," Rajib Banerjee added.



The Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee has now joined the league of leaders who have recently resigned from the TMC government.

Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari among several others joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook.

"I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

